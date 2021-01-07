Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,063,060 shares of company stock valued at $292,414,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.33 on Thursday, reaching $268.64. The company had a trading volume of 399,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,401,977. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.81 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.81.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

