Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 816 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $63.03. 379,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,661,979. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

