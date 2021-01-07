Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Up 16%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) shot up 16% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.39. 1,908,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 990,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFI. ValuEngine raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.69.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $153.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

