Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Informa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. Informa has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $23.02.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.