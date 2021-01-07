Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFJPY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Informa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 12,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

