Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IEA. DA Davidson upped their target price on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 306.88 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $522.23 million during the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $44,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares in the company, valued at $951,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,554 shares of company stock valued at $321,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 1,324.7% in the third quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 1,068,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 993,505 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $458,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $137,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter worth $83,000. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

