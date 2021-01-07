Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske Sells 2,293 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $104,744.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IR opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,826,000 after buying an additional 542,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,512,000 after buying an additional 447,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,247,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,167,000 after buying an additional 629,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.