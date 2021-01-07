INMAX (INX) Price Hits $0.0121

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. INMAX has a market capitalization of $31,178.85 and approximately $276.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One INMAX token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00113875 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.32 or 0.00471857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049775 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00232215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053144 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

