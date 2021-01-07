Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Trading Up 12%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s share price was up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 476,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 245,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 49,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $209,600.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,297 shares of company stock worth $1,058,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

