InnSuites Hospitality Trust Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IHT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 29,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,187. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuitesÂ® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name ÂInnSuitesÂ trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

