Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.

INOV opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 489.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,362,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 15.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Inovalon by 52.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 198,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

