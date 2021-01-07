Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). Research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INZY. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $64,263,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $53,324,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $30,241,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $13,169,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $5,164,000. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

