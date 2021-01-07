Insider Buying: Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) Insider Purchases 7,618 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) insider Mohit Joshi bought 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73).

AV stock opened at GBX 347.60 ($4.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 293.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.67. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Aviva plc (AV.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Aviva plc (AV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.91) target price on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 374 ($4.89).

Aviva plc (AV.L) Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.