Insider Buying: Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Purchases 4,525 Shares of Stock

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) Director Jay Dallas Dodds purchased 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,886.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$341,738.35.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) stock opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. Park Lawn Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$836.41 million and a PE ratio of 63.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2342695 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLC. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

