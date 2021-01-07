Insider Buying: Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Senior Officer Acquires C$39,840.00 in Stock

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Senior Officer Michael Timothy Sheehan bought 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,405.

SOT.UN opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$284.61 million and a P/E ratio of 10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.94.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

