Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 751 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 751 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total value of $218,360.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,556.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $722,438.30.

On Monday, November 2nd, Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $285.87 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

