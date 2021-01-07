Insider Selling: AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone stock traded up $16.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,246.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,025. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,267.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,159.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,167.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.