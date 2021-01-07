Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 3,227 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.85, for a total value of $535,197.95.

AVLR opened at $150.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.77 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

