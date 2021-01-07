Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $101,150.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $102,550.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $86,800.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $75,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $541,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,606,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.