Insider Selling: Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50.

Scott P. Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Gentex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gentex by 391.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 236,415 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 98.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 274,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 136,584 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

