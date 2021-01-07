Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Sells $214,550.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,189,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

