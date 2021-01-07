Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells 23,090 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $8,462,023.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MPWR stock traded up $22.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,925. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 113.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $382.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.58.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after buying an additional 302,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,010,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,475,000 after buying an additional 78,686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 764,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 124,071 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.