Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $61,666.33.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $55,861.38.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

