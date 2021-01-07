Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephany Verstraete also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Stephany Verstraete sold 4,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $799,200.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephany Verstraete sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00.

Shares of TDOC traded up $24.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,897,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,515. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.41 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. BidaskClub upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 75.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

