Insider Selling: Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP Sells 596 Shares of Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $12,951.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $322.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.50.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Village Super Market by 978.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Village Super Market by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

