Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $132.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $121.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 715,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,832,000 after purchasing an additional 263,740 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,059,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,632,000 after acquiring an additional 161,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,591,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,390,000 after acquiring an additional 126,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,654,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

