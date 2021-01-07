Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $60.00. 84,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.