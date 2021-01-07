Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 24,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

