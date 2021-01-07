Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $227,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $550,606,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 580.8% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,903 shares of company stock worth $20,390,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS remained flat at $$179.12 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 156,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,802. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

