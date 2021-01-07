Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $392,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,348. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

