Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IART. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 96.15, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $67.29.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.91 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 119,865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 105,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,240 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

