Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) COO Andrew Schiermeier Sells 1,377 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Summer Street began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

