Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.93

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $74.93 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 7161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.74.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,451,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,306,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

