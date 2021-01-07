Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Investment analysts at Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

INS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut Intelligent Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,522. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.89.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

