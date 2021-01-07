Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INS. BidaskClub cut Intelligent Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.14. 3,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89. Intelligent Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 302.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

