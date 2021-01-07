Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 29,500 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $1,949,720.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $876,528.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $836,208.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $854,496.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $1,711,797.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $833,608.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

