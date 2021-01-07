Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 36,345 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $2,350,794.60.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,376. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $70.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 480,778 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $5,177,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

