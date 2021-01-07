Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Piper Sandler

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $115.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 17,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,369.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,564,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,252,679. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

