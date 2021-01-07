Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. (ICAU.V) (CVE:ICAU)

Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd. engages in the gold and metals trading business in Canada, Bolivia, and Peru. It is involved in the gold refining; and physical commodities marketing and trading operations. The company was formerly known as Geodex Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Intercontinental Gold and Metals Ltd.

