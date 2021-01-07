Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.20 Million

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce sales of $278.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Interface reported sales of $339.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

TILE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

TILE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 356,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Interface by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Interface by 939.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 53,843 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Interface by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Interface by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

