International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $791.34

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) (LON:IBT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $791.34 and traded as high as $816.00. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) shares last traded at $816.00, with a volume of 116,180 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £312.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 827.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 791.34.

Get International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s previous dividend of $12.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L)’s payout ratio is -0.54%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) news, insider Jim Horsburgh bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, with a total value of £127,350 ($166,383.59).

International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Biotechnology Trust (IBT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.