International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,653,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,182,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,392. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.