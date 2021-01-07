International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 200 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 287 ($3.75) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.50 ($2.88).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) stock opened at GBX 158.10 ($2.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The company has a market cap of £7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.10. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.94).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

