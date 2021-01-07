International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.75 and last traded at $118.65. 7,707,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 6,005,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $65,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.