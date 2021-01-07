Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

XENT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of XENT opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 11.28 and a quick ratio of 10.29.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

