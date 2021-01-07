Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.47

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.58. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 64,955 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,696,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 159,395 shares during the period.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

