Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VKI opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

