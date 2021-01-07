Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.67

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $16.25. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 1,075,738 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

