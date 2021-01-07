Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Trading Up 5.4%

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) shares were up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $121.55. Approximately 4,914,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,305,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.75.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $197,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $658,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $4,671,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.