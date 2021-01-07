Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51. Approximately 1,981 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD) by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.